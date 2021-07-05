The Ferrari F8 Tributo rolls off the factory floor in Modena with a whopping 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) from a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8, and the ability to hit 60 miles per hour in just 2.9 seconds. It's pretty quick. But for the folks over at the German tuning shop Novitec, that isn't quick enough – nor is it wide enough.

Novitec reworked the F8 Tributo to make it quicker, more powerful, and of course, wider by exactly 5.1 inches. The brand's signature N-Largo body kit, styled by German designer Vittorio Strosek for the F8, includes revisions to the front and rear bumpers, a new hood scoop, and a subtle ducktail spoiler for additional downforce.

For a more comfortable ride, Novitec fitted the F8 with lowering springs that drop the car by 1.4 inches (35 millimeters) in the normal ride height, with the ability to raise the vehicle by 1.6 inches (40 millimeters) to avoid speed bumps and curbs. The wheels, meanwhile, are staggered 21-inch front and 22-inch Vossen NF10s.

In terms of performance, the shop tweaked the twin-turbocharged V8 to produce 818 hp (610 kW) and 686 pound-feet (930 Newton-meters) – improvements of 108 hp and 118 lb-ft over the base model. That means this car will hit 60 in just 2.6 seconds and a top speed 211 mph (340 kmh). All that additional power routes through the F8's standard seven-speed automatic and out the rear through a new set of stainless steel exhaust tips.

Gallery: Novitec Ferrari F8 Tributo N-Largo

22 Photos

Novitec plans to build just 15 examples of the F8 Tributo N-Largo worldwide, so get it while you can. No word on how much the kit costs on top of the stock F8, but the Ferrari starts at around $274,000 in the US, so expect a pretty significant bump with the Novitec option equipped.