The much-anticipated Aston Martin Valkyrie will be in attendance at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, including making a run up the hillclimb. Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One team driver Lance Stroll will be behind the wheel for the attempt. The event will run from July 8 through July 11.

There will also be what the company will call an "Aston Martin Moment" where the Valkyrie, Vantage Official Safety Car of Formula 1, DBX Official Medical Car of Formula 1, Vantage F1 Edition, DBR1, and LM7 will drive up the hill in formation. Separately, the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team’s AMR21 will take a run at the hillclimb with Lance Stroll at the wheel.

The Valkyrie should be quite a sight on the hillclimb. It uses a Cosworth-developed 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 making 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) at 10,500 rpm. The powerplant has hybrid assistance that pushes the total system output to 1,160 hp (865 kW) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. This gets the hypercar to 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds.

Aston Martin will charge £2.5 million each ($3.5 million at current exchange rates) for the standard version of the Valkyrie and will make just 150 of them. Deliveries are supposed to begin later in 2021.

There will also be the track-focused AMR Pro. Aston Martin originally planned for the model to make 1,100-hp (820 kW) and limit production to 25 units. A recent press release revised this to 1,000 hp but boosted the total to 40 examples. The first buyers should get them in the fourth quarter of 2021.

