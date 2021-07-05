Volkswagen has just announced its first major wireless software update for its ID range of electric vehicles. The first update for the EVs will bring functionality and other improvements, and the first model to benefit from the new ID.Software2.3 is the ID.3 starting later this month. The ID.4 and ID.4 GTX - and presumably all upcoming ID models - will follow gradually.

The first over-the-air software update for the ID range will bring improvements in many aspects, including enhanced lighting functionality, better main beam control, optimized infotainment system operation, and others. Thanks to the MEB platform and its new and smarter electronics architecture, Volkswagen can update up to 35 control units via OTA updates.

Gallery: VW ID family OTA updates

6 Photos

“Cars that always have the latest software on board and offer an excellent digital customer experience are extremely important for the future success of the Volkswagen brand,” Thomas Ulbrich, member of the Board of Management for Development at VW, explains. “We established the agile project unit ID. Digital specifically to enable us to continuously update software in the car. As such, we are able to quickly gather customer feedback and react flexibly to customer requirements.”

In general, Volkswagen promises to update the software of the ID family once every 12 weeks. The updates will include not only adjustments to the vehicle’s systems but will also add improvements based on customer feedback.

While Volkswagen claims it is “the first and only high-volume manufacturer to make this innovative technology available to its customers on a broad basis,” it’s worth mentioning that Ford, Porsche, BMW, Tesla, and others are already offering OTA updates to several products on the market. It’s probably safe to say it won’t take long until every manufacturer in the automotive industry begins offering wireless software updates, especially in electric vehicles.