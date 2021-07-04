The stock Audi RS7 is an impressive luxury sports sedan capable of incredible feats of performance. But for some lovers of speed stock is never enough, that may lead owners to install a simple performance tune or in this case, work to double the horsepower output of their cars. So what happens when you tune an Audi RS7 past 1,000 horsepower? Based on this video from Auditography, good things, very good things.

Do you hear that? No, it’s not the sounds of a machine gun firing into an artillery bombardment while a thunderstorm pellets your home with hail, that’s the sound of the fastest Audi RS7. Thanks to a free-flowing MG Motorsport exhaust paired with a PowerDivison downpipe this C8 Audi RS7 sounds incredible, in stock form the RS7 must balance performance with luxury, but in this case, luxury is thrown out the window to like the RS7’s V8 belt out its best performance.

The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 found in this highly tuned RS7 has seen a significant number of modifications and changes. For starters, the stock turbos are replaced with larger Hybrid Turbos LM990. These turbos feed custom intercoolers from PowerDivision to keep intake temperatures cool during hard driving. This complete tuning pack ensures that performance is predictable and reliable.

The resulting performance is staggering. The Audi RS7 claims a 0 to 60 time of 2.48 seconds with 100-200km/h taking only 4.63seconds. While this Audi RS7 doesn’t sound or perform like a stock car, it still retains all of the great technology and comfort features in the stock RS7. This means the owner can challenge Bugatti Chirons to drag races and enjoy an advanced digital cockpit all while spending a fraction of the money.