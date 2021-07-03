In the realm of off-road vehicles, Jeep and Ford stand proud with a feature found in the Wrangler, Gladiator, and Bronco – removable roofs and doors. This feature has been a want among off-roading enthusiasts as it gives the driver and passengers an open-air adventure that enhances the overall feeling.

However, GM has yet to introduce this feature to any of its off-road capable vehicles. And while the Hummer EV truck and Hummer EV SUV both have removable roof panels called Sky Panels, both EVs don't have removable doors, and John Mack, GMC's lead exterior designer for the Hummer EV, explains the reason behind this decision.

In an interview with Muscle Cars & Trucks, Mack said that they considered adding removable doors in the Hummer EV. However, since the returning nameplate is a premium offering, they felt like removable doors would take away from the whole upscale execution. Basically, it was a choice between an open-air experience and a luxurious cabin, and for GMC, it can't be both.

For what it's worth, we understand the rationale behind the decision. The Hummer EV isn't a cheap vehicle, with the soon-arriving top-spec Edition 1 priced at $112,595. With that price tag, a posh cabin experience should be mandatory.

But that's to say that the Hummer EV falls short in providing exciting off-road adventures. Along with a number of accessories and additions coming with the Extreme Off-Road Package, the returning Hummer also comes with nifty tech features to enhance its capabilities.

These toys include Crab Walk which allows the truck to move diagonally, as well as the adaptive air suspension that can raise the Hummer up to 6 inches, improving its ground clearance and approach, departure, and breakover angles.