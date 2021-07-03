The Alfa Romeo 166 may not be the best-looking and the most exciting vehicle that the Italian automaker has ever produced, but it still has its own merits. As Alfa's executive sedan it was pegged to be a volume seller, offering a bevy of engine options for car buyers from 1999 to 2007.

At the top of those engine options was the 3.0-liter V6 offered in the TS model. It could produce up to 223 horsepower (166 kilowatts) and 203 pound-feet (275 Newton-meters) of torque in the pre-facelift model. The models equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox have a declared top speed of 243 kilometers per hour (151 miles per hour), with a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint rated at 7.8 seconds.

Around two decades after the first model was introduced, does the Alfa Romeo still has what it takes to reach its top speed? This video from AutoTopNL on YouTube, embedded above, aims to find out.

Interestingly, the Alfa Romeo 166 featured in the video still has it and almost reached the declared top speed around twenty years ago. Presumably done on the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn, you could see the speedometer reach around 250 km/h by the end of the video, while the GPS-based device displayed 242 km/h, which was a hair short of the official numbers. That's impressive, if you ask us, especially considering the age of this rather mundane-looking sedan.

Moreover, we couldn't help but notice that as the 166 increases its speed, the fuel gauge on the instrument panel increased. Maybe that's the real beauty of the 166, filling itself up as it speeds.

Kidding aside, though, we couldn't help but commend how well maintained this Italian sedan is. That top-speed run wasn't an easy feat especially for an old-timer.