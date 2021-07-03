Maserati is refreshing its lineup for the 2022 model year, and this includes the naming for each of the trim levels for its cars. Applicable for the Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante, the new trim names will also reflect changes in terms of styling and powertrain options, as well as the introduction of the revamped Maserati Trident emblem that was first seen on the MC20 supercar.

New for the 2022 model year are the GT, Modena, and Trofeo trims, which differ from each other in various ways. They are now available for order, which started last July 1, 2021.

GT

Maserati said that the GT trim embodies the brand's "more urban, minimal, and contemporary spirit" seen in chrome inserts, while wheel options are either 18 inches for the Ghibli and Levante GT models, or 19 inches for the Quattroporte GT that's seen here.

The Ghibli and Levante GT models are powered by the new 330-hp four-pot hybrid powerplant in markets where it's available, while US-spec of both models and the Quattroporte GT get the 350-hp V6.

Modena

Maserati describes buyers of the Modena variant as those looking for a balance of "innate elegance, dynamism, and fun-to-drive." Modena variants for all three cars come with 20-inch alloy wheels plus a sportier interior theme.

The Ghibli and Levante Modena trims are powered by the 350-hp V6, while the Modena S variant for the Ghibli and Levante is available with a 430-hp V6 that's also found in the Quattroporte Modena. The US-spec models, however, use the more powerful V6 on the regular Modena, while the Levante Modena S has a 550-hp V8 for its power plant.

The Modena S trim features the Nerissimo Pack and red brake calipers.

Trofeo

Just like before, the Trofeo trim represents the sportiest and the top of the range, seen on the carbon fiber accents, 21-inch alloys, and red brake calipers, along with the sport seats in full-grain "Pieno Fiore" natural leather.

Trofeo trims, such as the Ghibli seen in the images above, are powered by a 580-hp twin-turbo V8 engine, regardless of the model.