Launched almost four years ago, the Volkswagen T-Roc and the sportier T-Roc R-Line are up for a refresh soon. Our spy photographers have spotted the facelifted models near the company's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany – practically undisguised that tells us that the updates aren't going to be that extensive.

Looking at the images below, you could see the standard T-Roc facelift to get a new set of headlights with integrated DRLs. The grille also gets fewer horizontal bars, from two down to one, and a thicker chrome strip. The air intake decorations below the lamps are also visibly taller than before.

Gallery: VW T-Roc / T-Roc R-Line Facelift Spy Photos

25 Photos

At the rear, the bumper and taillights are also altered ever so slightly, giving the small crossover a subtle new look.

The sportier T-Roc R-Line prototype spotted here reflects the changes in the standard T-Roc. The rear bumper seems to have been altered a bit but the front skirt looks more aggressive than before, mimicking the massive air intakes found on the full-fledged T-Roc R.

While details are scarce at the moment, insider reports said that both the standard T-Roc and T-Roc R-Line will hit dealers by spring or summer 2022, with the updated T-Roc R arriving by the end of fall.

Despite VW's announcement of having a fully electric lineup in Europe by 2035, the German automaker also announced back in March that the T-Roc, along with the Golf, Tiguan, and Passat will all get next-generation models.

However, the T-Roc is still to be a forbidden fruit in the US, while the future of a refreshed T-Roc Cabrio remains a mystery. We'll know next year how everything will turn out but given VW's EV offensive, we won't be surprised if the status quo will stand.