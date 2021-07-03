Those who are old enough to have been acquainted with the Hummer brand know that these burly vehicles mostly come as SUVs rather than trucks. But its reincarnation through GMC came with a bed, at least initially, and as it turns out, there's a good reason for that.

Back in April, we discovered why the Hummer EV SUV is down on power when compared to its pickup counterpart. As it turns out, this is among the reasons why the Hummer EV truck will arrive earlier than the SUV, according to John Mack, GMC Hummer EV's lead exterior designer, in an interview with Muscle Cars and Trucks.

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV

88 Photos

In the interview, Mack said that the capability aspect of the Hummer EV truck puts it at the forefront of the nameplate's return. He also believes that "trucks are typically the more off-road variant between pickups and SUVs," so the strategy was done to get the initial capability out there.

In other words, GMC is putting its best foot forward to attract buyers into the Hummer EV lineup, which is perfectly understandable considering how powerful the Hummer EV truck is.

Of note, the GMC Hummer EV in its top-spec configuration produces up to 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) and 11,500 pound-feet (15,592 Newton-meters) of wheel torque. Emphasis on wheel torque as it's estimated that this is equivalent to around 1,000 lb-ft, or 1,356 Nm at the shaft.

As explained before, the Hummer EV SUV only makes 830 hp (619 kW) with the same torque. The difference in output comes from the fact that the SUV model has a shorter wheelbase than the truck, which adjusts the battery packs that come with the vehicle. And of course, the smaller or fewer the battery packs are, the less power and range on the spec sheet.