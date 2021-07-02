If you're looking for something unique to bring to the next track day, then this Jaguar X-Type might be a perfect choice. The machine was supposed to compete in the SCV8 Supercar Championship in the UK, but the series never came to fruition, leaving this racer an orphan.

All the SCV8 Supercar Championship cars would have shared a bespoke spaceframe chassis and a 3.2-liter Nicholson McLaren V8 making 550 horsepower. Different bodywork would have made them look like production cars with plans for the Jaguar X-Type, Peugeot 407, and Vauxhall Vectra.

Gallery: Jaguar X-Type SCV8 Race Car For Sale

11 Photos

This one doesn't have the 3.2-liter engine. Instead, the seller is offering it either as a rolling chassis or with a Lotus V8 installed. Original drawings, paperwork, and spare parts are also part of the sale.

"It’s a fantastic car, superbly built and specified with the best parts," said Alan Strachan, the seller. "It’s also significant as the last car Rouse Hall built before closing his workshop. We can offer it as it is or ready to race. It would be eminently suitable for Thundersaloons and a host of other series as well as a special car for Jaguar collectors."

Contact him at info@cncmotorsport.com if you're interested in buying this rare racer.

If you're curious about what the X-Type SCV8 might have looked like on track, the video above provides a fantastic taste. The V8 has a raw sound, and the sedan has a great presence on track.

For anyone who has forgotten it, the Jaguar X-Type was the brand's effort at moving downmarket by building a sedan that competed against German premium sedans like the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. However, while the main competitors were rear-wheel drive, Jag shared a platform with the front-wheel-drive Ford Mondeo.

The X-Type adopted all-wheel drive, but contemporary reviewers still criticized the model for its close relationship to Ford, rather than being an "authentic" Jaguar. Also, there was never a performance version, so the most powerful model had just 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) from a 3.0-liter V6.