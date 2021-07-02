The Hyundai Palisade arrived for the 2018 model year as the corporate cousin to the Kia Telluride. The three-row SUV with the stylized H on the grille arrived with a bold design, but a slew of recent Hyundai introductions reveal that the company has taken up a new, somehow bolder design language. It’s almost time for Hyundai to refresh the Palisade, which will debut in 2022, and it’s expected to adopt that bolder styling.

Our friends at Kolesa.ru attempt to preview what that’d look like with a pair of renderings. The most significant changes are at the front, where the artist incorporated the brand’s new grille design and Parametric Hidden Lights. The setup is surprisingly complex and cleverly hidden in the grille’s sleek design. However, the artist modified it to mesh with the Palisade’s existing headlight units located in the lower bumper.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Palisade Renderings

2 Photos

The new face would require a completely new bumper and hood to make the artist’s rendition feasible, which is well within the possibility of a mid-cycle makeover. We should expect only a handful of new body panels when the redesigned SUV does arrive. Changes at the rear are much harder to spot, though the rendering does show it with a new lighting design in the taillights. Hyundai is likely to put a much larger emphasis on redesigning the front to look like the other models it offers.

Hyundai hasn’t revealed when the redesigned Palisade would debut, but an investor presentation from May pegs it arriving sometime in 2022. We haven’t spotted any development vehicles out testing, but that doesn’t mean Hyundai can’t surprise us. The Palisade has proved to be a strong seller for Hyundai, and a redesigned model should help keep that going. A few styling tweaks could radically change the car’s appearance and entice new buyers.