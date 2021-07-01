The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is the latest vehicle to get the Lego Technic treatment. The model truck will retail for $99.99, and it'll be on sale on October 1, 2021, which will provide just enough time to build the pickup and pose some photos in the falling leaves.

The Lego Technic F-150 Raptor is 1,379 pieces and molds the body in a color similar to Ford's own Code Orange paint. When complete, it measures 16.5 inches (42 centimeters) long, 7 inches (18 centimeters) wide, and 6 inches (15 centimeters) tall.

Gallery: Lego Technic Ford F-150 Raptor

5 Photos

The engineering gimmicks are one of the most attractive things about Lego Technic kits, and the F-150 Raptor model has lots of them. There's a V6 engine with moving pistons under the opening hood. The four doors and the tailgate also open. A functional suspension allows for simulated rock crawling.

The Lego Technic Ford F-150 Raptor has dimensions that are around the same size as the division's Land Rover Defender model, but the Ford retails for half the price. However, the Defender comes with some more sophisticated features like a functional four-speed transmission and three differentials.

The Defender also comes with a lot more accessories like roof rails for carrying little storage boxes. A full-size spare wheel attaches to the back.

The F-150 Raptor kit pales in size in price compared to the recently unveiled Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 model. It has 3,696 pieces, which is over 2.5 times more than the Ford kit. The Lambo is 1:8 scale and measures 23 inches (60 centimeters) long, 9 inches (25 centimeters) wide, and stands 5 inches (13 centimeters) tall. The price for this large, detailed machine is a hefty $379.99.