The Fiat 500X Yachting introduces an electrically folding soft top to the compact crossover that's not quite a traditional convertible but goes beyond a panoramic sunroof. A 500C Yachting special edition is also on the way.

The 500X Yachting looks basically identical to the hardtop model, except for the fabric roof. It doesn't open all the way to expose the rear of the vehicle but opens enough to bring sunlight and fresh air to all of the occupants.

Gallery: Fiat 500X Yachting und 500 Yachting

31 Photos

The 500X Yachting launches with a Collectors’ Edition that has a Blu Venezia blue soft top and Ivory pinstripe running along the shoulder line. The mirror caps and door handles are brushed chrome. The model rides on 18-inch wheels with Sea Blue details on the spokes. A "Yacht Club Capri” logo is on the base of the B-pillar and the left side of the hatchback.

Inside, the 500X Yachting Collectors’ Edition comes with white upholstery with blue piping on the outer edges of the seats. The dashboard has a mahogany finish and a Yachting emblem. The aluminum door still places add a little style when getting into the vehicle.

The 500C Yachting Collectors’ Edition follows a similar recipe as the larger model. It comes in a Blu Dipinto di Blu blue color. There are chrome-plated parts for the front grille and mirror caps. The model rides on 16-inch diamond-cut wheels with a chrome face and black details. A silver pinstripe runs down the side of the vehicle, and there's a Yacht Club Capri logo on the B-pillar

Inside, the 500C Yachting has a blonde wood finish on the dashboard. The seats are ivory-colored with Pelle Frau leather inserts. The 500 logo is embroidered in blue.

The first 500 examples of both Collectors’ Edition models sold in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland will get a special badge with the country's initials. It's a throwback to when these two-letter emblems were necessary when driving between countries in Europe.