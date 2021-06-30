Let the trumpets blow. Or rather, let the engines roar: the Motor Valley Fest (MVF) is returning, and not only in digital form as in 2020, but also as a physical event. It's a return to (almost) normality, marked by an invasion of cars in Modena, which from July 1 to 4 will host the event dedicated to the Land of Motors and the countless wonders that make it one of the most splendid treasures of Italy.

MVF will be four full days of activities "spread" between the web, the city streets, and the racetracks of Modena and Varano, with conferences, parades, dynamic exhibitions, and shows to talk about cars from the likes of Dallara, Ducati, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Pagani, and more. And to help you get organized, here is the complete program for Motor Valley Fest.

Visit the official Motor Valley Fest website for the latest details.

For more information and schedules, you can visit the official website of the Motor Valley Fest or find the full program with all the schedules as a PDF at the end of the article.

Wednesday, June 30

In fact, Motor Valley Fest this year starts a day early: two online conferences are scheduled for June 30.

The first, entitled "Future trends in motorsport: technologies, materials, innovation," is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. (Italian time) and will feature (among others) Andrea Pontremoli of Dallara, Giorgio Sanna of Lamborghini Motorsport, former driver Emanuele Pirro, and Roberto Vavassori of Brembo.

The second presentation, entitled "Technology transfer and business: new business models for high-tech sectors," will occur at 2:30 p.m. with talks by experts illustrating how the motorsport industry can play a role in promoting the growth of other industrial sectors.

Thursday, July 1

Manlio Di Stefano, Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will be cutting the inaugural ribbon on July 1. He will be speaking together with Stefano Bonaccini, President of the Emilia-Romagna Region; Carlo Ferro, President of the ICE Agency; Gian Carlo Muzzarelli, Mayor of Modena; and Claudio Domenicali, President of the Motor Valley Association and CEO of Ducati, and all the CEOs of the Motor Valley factories.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. inside the Motor Valley Village at the Cortile d'Onore of Palazzo Ducale. Also present at the ceremony will be Rodolfo Sganga, Commander of the Modena Academy; Giuseppe Molinari, President of the Modena Chamber of Commerce; Remo Taricani, UniCredit Head of Retail Italy; and Paolo Cavicchioli, President of the Modena Foundation.

The in-person events start from Thursday onward, with the streets of Modena and its most fascinating places animated by many sports cars and themed exhibitions. To find out what to see, read the dedicated article.

Numerous conferences and talks will be held to discuss the future of cars, including the Motor Valley Top Table, attended by Claudio Domenicali (Ducati CEO), Enrico Galliera (Ferrari sales and marketing director), Horacio Pagani (Pagani Automobili founder), Andrea Pontremoli (Dallara CEO), Francesco Tonon (Maserati production manager), and Stephan Winkelmann (Lamborghini president and CEO).

Friday, July 2

The morning is dedicated to Maserati at Novi Sad Park, with the possibility of seeing (and hearing) the MC20 live. In the afternoon we continue with the Trident cars, followed by shows dedicated first to Pagani and then to Alpine.

It will be possible to attend exhibitions of all types of cars at the Autodromo di Modena, including Tesla, as well as sports cars by Abarth, Alfa Romeo, and Alpine.

In Modena, in addition to the cars on display, at 6:00 p.m. you can watch the arrival of the parade that will take the cars from the Autodrome to Piazza Roma.

In Varano, the day will be enlivened by laps of the track of sports cars of various brands, which will be followed by BMW models.

Naturally, the presentations and panels will continue with talks about the car market, the challenges of the future of motorsport, the talents of tomorrow, and the startups that could change the future of transport. We will also talk about the challenges of the future, including electric, hydrogen, and biofuels, but not just those: we will also talk about digitization and artificial intelligence, how car design will evolve (together with Chris Bangle, Klauss Busse, Horacio Pagani, and Walter De Silva) and the phenomenon of gamification.

Saturday, July 3

The Novi Sad Park will be tinged with red with in the morning thanks to the Ferrari Challenge, while the afternoon will host a Ferrari Show with GT cars, the FXX program, and Formula 1 cars. The day will then conclude with an event dedicated to the world of youngtimers.

In the morning, the ETCR cars will be at the Modena Autodrome, while in the afternoon the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, and Alpine models will be back on stage.

In Modena, the show will start in the afternoon: at 3.00 p.m. the Lamborghini Club Italia will arrive in Piazza Roma, at 4.00 p.m. the "oldies" of Old but Gold will animate Piazzale Sant'Agostino, at 5.30 p.m. some of the most beautiful and rare Ferraris in the world will parade in Piazza Roma thanks to Cavallino Classic, and at 6.00 p.m. the cars of the Old but Gold VIP Experience will arrive in Piazza Grande.

In Varano, the morning will be dedicated to the Ducati racing cars, together with Scuderia De Adamich, Dallara Experience, ASI, Dallara Stradale; in the afternoon, the cars signed by Asi and a group of Dallara Stradale will drive.

Sunday, July 4

At the Novi Sad Park, the morning will be dedicated to the Race of Made in Italy with two- and four-wheel vehicles from Ducati and Lamborghini. The afternoon will see the rally cars of the Memorial Bettega, together with those belonging to the Circolo di Biella and the Terra dei Motori Club.

At the Autodromo di Modena, electric cars will be the protagonist with Energica and ETCR laps.

In Modena at 16.00 in Piazza Roma there will be the arrival of the Salvarola Competition, while in Piazzale Sant'Agostino the cars of Terra dei Motori will meet.

Varano will be invaded by the Dallara Academy.

Events and Exhibitions in Modena

Listed below are the in-town events of Motor Valley Fest 2021.