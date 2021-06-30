The Cavallino Classic held its 30th gathering earlier this year, bringing together some of the greatest and rarest Ferraris to Florida for the yearly event. But Cavallino’s 30th in 2021 will be different for reasons other than COVID and the complexities it brought. For the first time in the event’s history, there’ll be a second one, and it’s going international.

The Concorso di Modena kicks off this Friday, July 2, in Modena, Italy, where Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari was born. The event is intended to pay homage to Enzo, with 26 cars entered in the Concorso so far.

The Cavallino Classic event started in the early 1990s under the purview of Cavallino Magazine. Full disclosure: both Cavallino Magazine and Canossa Events, which now owns and operates the Cavallino Classic, are part of Motorsport Network, the parent company of Motor1.com.

This weekend's event in Modena, which occurs during the region's huge Motor Valley Fest, will gather Ferraris and participants from four different continents. Altogether, the 26 cars registered so far are worth more than $250 million, and many have been restored right there in Modena or within the Motor Valley area. Entrants include a Ferrari 166 MM Berlinetta Touring from 1950 (the oldest model in attendance), a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta, a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, a 1967 Ferrari 275 P, and countless other classic models.

Canossa President and CEO Luigi Orlandini said he’d been “nursing” the idea of an Italian Concorso with Cavallino Classic founder John Barnes for some time. After finding the ideal venue, Casa Maria Luigia, the date was set for July 2, which the world’s top Ferrari collectors cheered. The event runs through Sunday, July 4, and it’s happening simultaneously with Motor Valley Fest that’s also being hosted in and around Modena. Motor Valley Fest occurs July 1-4, and the two events together will bring countless car enthusiasts to the area. There’s no better place to be this weekend than in Modena.