In 2019, there was a rumor about Chevrolet killing off plans to produce a sixth-gen Camaro Z/28. Now, Motor Trend's anonymous source who goes by Deep Burble is shedding a little more light on Chevy's intention for the axed, high-performance model. The auto world lost out on something that could have been great.

The new Z/28 would have used the 5.5-liter V8 with a flat-plane crank and dual overhead camshafts that is also allegedly going into the upcoming Corvette Z06. This powerplant reportedly makes 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts) and might have a redline as high as 9,000 rpm. For comparison, the fifth-gen Camaro Z/28 had a 7.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 making 505 hp (376 kW) and 481 pound-feet (652 Newton-meters) of torque.

Gallery: 2021 Chevrolet Camaro

2 Photos

To make this vehicle even more tantalizing, there's at least the possibility of Chevy offering the new Z/28 with a manual gearbox. This definitely won't be the case for the Corvette C8 Z06 because there isn't enough demand to justify the automaker spending the money to engineer the parts for the mid-engined 'Vette.

Deep Burble also talked a little about the Camaro's current doldrums. "[Chevy is] like, 'We can't believe it's not selling. It's so much better than the competition,'" the anonymous insider told Motor Trend. "[Chevy] fails to realize that most people buy styling over performance."

The earlier rumor about the sixth-gen Camaro Z/28's cancellation claimed the project made it as far as the powertrain and business planning stages. The company was deciding whether to install the 6.6-liter LT3 V8 or the successor of the fifth-gen model's LS7 V8.

There are still rumors that Chevy doesn't intend to introduce a seventh-gen Camaro when it phases out the current model. Sales for the vehicle continue to be poor, too. In 2020, deliveries fell to 29,775, which was down 38.3 percent from the 48,265 units in 2019.