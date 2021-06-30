Renault has a bold plan for its electrified future that includes 10 battery-electric vehicles by 2025. Judging by the teasers, three would be for the Alpine brand, and the automaker confirms seven would carry the Renault badge.

Alpine offered some details about these vehicles earlier this year. One of them is likely the sports car collaboration between the brand and Lotus. Another product is possibly a crossover, and the last one is a hatchback that seems to be a sporty version of the upcoming Renault 5. The first of them arrive in 2024.

Renault will build some of these new products on the CMF-EV platform for C- and D-segment vehicles, like the upcoming MéganE. It will support ranges up to 580 kilometers (360.4 miles) in the WLTP test.

There will also be the CMF-BEV for B-segment models. It will allow for vehicle costs a third less than the current Zoe. This will include the upcoming Renault 5 EV. These products will be capable of ranges around 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) in the WLTP evaluation.

Renault calls another upcoming model the 4ever. The company isn't showing it but suggests this is a retro-inspired model. A vehicle that looks like the Renault 4 seems to be what the brand is hinting at.

These vehicles will contribute to Renault having over 65 percent of its product mix be electric and electrified vehicles by 2025. In 2030, 90 percent of the range will be battery-electric products.

To support these upcoming vehicles, Renault is partnering with the company Envision AESC to build a gigafactory in Douai, France. It will be capable of building 9 gigawatt hours of batteries in 2024 and 24 GWh by 2030.

The company also has a memorandum of understanding with the French start-up Verkor to develop high-performance batteries for the C and higher segments. Pilot production of these batteries should start in 2022. Verkor plans to build its own gigafactory in France that would initially supply 10 GWh of packs to Renault and possibly increase to 20 GWh by 2030.

Renault is developing a compact electric powertrain for future models that it calls the One Box Project. The components would integrate the electric motor, reducer, and power electronics into a single unit that would be 45 percent smaller than current applications. The unit would also cost 30 percent less than the existing tech.