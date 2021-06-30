A limited number of parts will be manufactured for a limited period of time.
In January last year, Toyota announced the launch of the GR Heritage Parts Project. Overseen by the Toyota Gazoo Racing division, it is aimed at existing Toyota Supra owners who have the older A70 and A80 generations of the sports car and are looking for OEM spare parts. At the time, the project was started with a very limited list of available parts but now the manufacturer is expanding the catalog.
It seems that Toyota has received enough requests through its reproduction request form on the company's website to begin production of additional spare parts for both the A70 (1986-1993) and the A80 (1993-2002) generations of the Supra. Below you’ll find the full list of new components available, and Toyota says it will sell them in Japan, North America, Europe, and other global markets.
Gallery: Toyota Supra A70, A80 Spare Parts Production
|A70-model Supra
|
Parts set for sale in July 2021
Clutch master cylinder, clutch release cylinder, brake hose, heater hose, air conditioner control panel knob
Parts set for sale in August 2021
Front emblem (to be reproduced in enamel, as announced in January 2020)
Parts set for sale in August 2021 or later
Side protection mouldings, Toyota Supra rear emblem, front door garnish, front suspension lower arm bush
|A80-model Supra
|
Parts set for sale in July 2021
Oxygen sensor
Parts set for sale in August 2021 or later
Front bumper cover
Toyota explains the buying process for the newly launched original Supra parts will be the same as all other regular genuine parts. It’s important to note, however, that the Supra A70 and Supra A80 parts will be produced in limited numbers, which means the customers will be serviced on a first-come-first-serve basis. Once the production of the parts has ended, the components will be available for as long as there are examples in stock.
Source: Toyota Gazoo Racing
