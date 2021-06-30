In January last year, Toyota announced the launch of the GR Heritage Parts Project. Overseen by the Toyota Gazoo Racing division, it is aimed at existing Toyota Supra owners who have the older A70 and A80 generations of the sports car and are looking for OEM spare parts. At the time, the project was started with a very limited list of available parts but now the manufacturer is expanding the catalog.

It seems that Toyota has received enough requests through its reproduction request form on the company's website to begin production of additional spare parts for both the A70 (1986-1993) and the A80 (1993-2002) generations of the Supra. Below you’ll find the full list of new components available, and Toyota says it will sell them in Japan, North America, Europe, and other global markets.

