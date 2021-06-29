Spy shots of the next-generation Mercedes-AMG C63 show the sedan beginning to lose some of its camouflage and cladding. This has started to reveal a bit of the styling, such as the aggressive-looking front bumper details. Our friends at Kolesa.ru ordered up two renderings based on these fresh pics, peeling back the remaining camouflage to reveal a sporty yet classy high-performance sedan.

The changes between the outgoing C63 and the next-gen one are subtle but not insignificant, and that’s reflected in the renderings. The lower bumper retains a familiar design, though it’s much more defined than before. The big lower intakes flank a wide central one, with bold black trim accenting the fascia from the background. The Panamericana grille sits front and center.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes-AMG C63 Sedan Renderings

2 Photos

The rear looks much sportier thanks to the design of the new taillights that Mercedes introduced earlier this year on the new C-Class lineup. They sit far above the quad-exit exhaust outlets, which are split by a subtle diffuser. It’s not as aggressive-looking as the front, but it does look better than the outgoing C63’s rear. Completing the renderings are the big brakes housed in even bigger wheels.

The renderings don’t show the engine bay, but if you could pop the hood, you’d be surprised by what you’d find. The next-gen C63 will lose its V8 for a turbocharged 2.0-liter hybrid four-cylinder. If it sounds like Mercedes is going soft, it isn’t. The engine is expected to produce over 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts), more than the V8’s 503 hp (375 kW).

Much like the redesigned regular C-Class that debuted earlier this ear, the hotter AMG variants aren’t a far departure from the looks of the previous-generation model. Mercedes took a conservative route in the model’s redesign while aggressively changing things under the sheet metal, like the S-Class-inspired interior and tons of new tech. The 2022 Mercedes-AMG C63 should debut before the end of the year.