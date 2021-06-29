The next-gen Subaru WRX is finally, officially coming. The company has launched a teaser site for the upcoming model showing the sporty sedan on a mountain in front of the sun.

Motor1.com attempted to lighten the image for a better look at the next-gen WRX. This doesn't reveal much more but provides a better perspective on the model's roofline.

Unfortunately, the design doesn't appear to be changing much in comparison to the current WRX. In fact, you could look at this image and get the impression that this is just an extensive refresh for the existing model. Although, we know this is not the case.

Subaru's teaser site isn't revealing any hard facts about the new WRX:

The newest WRX will be here so fast, it will take your breath away. The legend of the WRX gets an all-new, even more thrilling chapter. The Subaru WRX world premiere is coming and you’ll be able to watch the live unveiling.

The new WRX reportedly packs a version of the FA24 2.4-liter turbo flat-four engine. In the Ascent, Legacy, and Outback, this powerplant makes 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) and 277 pound-feet (376 Newton-meters) of torque. Although, the output for this sporty model could be different.

It's not clear when the new WRX arrives, but we expect the date to be soon. Originally, the model was supposed to premiere in 2020 until the coronavirus pandemic forced a delay.

While Subaru is only talking about the standard WRX for now, a new STI is also on the horizon. It allegedly uses a high-output version of the 2.4-liter turbocharged engine that could have around 400 hp (298 kW) and 361 pound-feet (490 Newton-meters) of torque.