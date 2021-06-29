Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com

Miami – June 29, 2021 – Fueled by a passionate audience of owners, collectors, and enthusiasts across FerrariChat, Canossa & Cavallino, Motorsport Network has launched justRED.com as the new, premier marketplace dedicated exclusively to Ferrari. Motorsport Network's integrated digital platform has a global monthly reach of 61 million automotive and racing fans.

Leveraging existing peer-to-peer transactions within the FerrariChat community, justRED.com brings a unique solution to connect Ferrari buyers and sellers with a network of certified Ferrari dealers, offering an innovative transactional experience. justRED.com provides dealers and private sellers with direct access to the world's largest audience of engaged Ferrari owners and enthusiasts. A recent study reports Ferrari as having a 24% share of the super-luxury automotive market, and at auctions in 2020, Ferrari led with a 41% share of all super luxury automobile lots. Both insights are indications of the high desirability of Ferrari amongst the ultra-affluent and signal the appeal for a marketplace dedicated to the Prancing Horse.

justRED.com joins Motorsport Network’s Driven Lifestyle division along with the recently announced duPont Registry, European Sport Communication, and Hammer Price acquisitions. The new division is the culmination of the culture, community, and commerce of the world’s luxury and classic automotive lifestyle in one ecosystem. The Driven Lifestyle portfolio features Canossa Events, synonymous with excellence in road touring, that organizes nearly 270+ marquee experiences per year for driving enthusiasts. Part of Canossa Events, Cavallino is a preeminent media and concours events company that hosts landmark events for high-end automotive collectors and admirers, such as the 30th Annual Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, and provides a powerful network of content serving a global Ferrari community. Dedicated to the artform of luxury vehicles, Amalgam Collection, founded in 1985, designs and builds exquisite custom high-end car models. The new justRED.com marketplace will benefit from the cross-promotion and integration within the Driven Lifestyle division. Additionally, with FerrariChat, the leading global social platform and foremost voice on Ferrari, with 20+ years of experience connecting an impressive audience of registered members, justRED.com has direct access to a highly engaged and knowledgeable Ferrari audience.

Rob Lay, Managing Partner, FerrariChat, said: "FerrariChat has been the #1 online community for Ferrari owners and enthusiasts for over 20 years. Part of that community has been a successful marketplace for buyers and sellers of Ferraris. We are pleased to partner with the justRED.com marketplace to expand the inventory available to the FerrariChat community and provide more qualified buyers for authorized dealers, independents, and individual Ferrari sellers at justRED.com."

Luigi Orlandini, President, Canossa & Cavallino said: "justRed.com is an incredible new venture. As a Ferrari collector, I see tremendous opportunity with this marketplace as the best place to find the car you are looking for and to sell your car to the right audience. As a company that creates driving experiences, I’m excited by the many synergies we will be able to create with this new business platform."

Every month over 61 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing. We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience. We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

