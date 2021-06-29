Ford updated the F-150 Police Responder thoroughly for the 2021 model year with a more powerful engine and an automatic four-wheel-drive setting for its transfer case. When it was unveiled in March this year, the automaker said the pursuit-ready truck now has a higher top speed of 120 miles per hour (197 kilometers per hour) versus 100 mph (161 kph) for the outgoing Police Responder. It turns out it’s not only faster than before but also significantly quicker.

According to recent tests by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police, the new F-150 Police Responder can accelerate from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in just 5.4 seconds, making it “at least” 0.4 seconds faster than any other vehicle tested by the agencies. In the 0-100 mph (0-160 kph) discipline, the 2021 F-150 pursuit vehicle recorded a time of 13.1 seconds or 0.8 seconds faster than its closest competitor.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder

7 Photos

Other tests show the truck’s quarter-mile run takes 14.4 seconds or a full second faster than the previous model year. The agencies were also able to confirm the 2021 F-150 Police Responder’s claimed top speed.

“Vehicle acceleration and speed contribute to how quickly first responders can safely arrive at an emergency scene,” Greg Ebel, Ford police vehicle brand manager, comments. “Shaving even a few seconds off response times can make a big difference. Whether responding to an accident on the highway or a distress call from somewhere off-road, law enforcement officers can count on 2021 F-150 Police Responder to get them there fast.”

All these impressive numbers are possible mainly thanks to the 3.5-liter twin-turbo engine under the hood, good for 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 500 pound-feet (678 Newton-meters) of torque, transferred to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic gearbox. As standard, the pursuit-rated truck also comes equipped with the FX4 off-road package.