Even though Ford is now producing more electric than gasoline Mustang-branded vehicles, the pony car is still the world’s best-selling sports car with a share of about 15.1 percent of the segment. It’s arguably one of the most recognizable models in the entire automotive industry, and with an available 5.0-liter V8 engine in the GT trim, it’s also quite enjoyable to drive even in stock form. But as always, that’s not enough for some enthusiasts.

For the 2020 model year, the Mustang GT had a starting price of $37,075 and a peak output of 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) straight from the factory. The best thing about the updated Coyote V8 engine is that for 2020, it was granted with revised intake runners, larger valves, and dual injection, making it a very good base for tuning projects. One of the latest videos by the Palm Beach Dyno channel on YouTube shows is exactly that.

What you’ll see in the attached video at the top of this page is a stock-looking 2020 Mustang GT equipped with a Level 4 Hellion Street Sleeper System. This is a twin-turbo package well hidden under the hood to keep the original appearance of the car. However, thanks to the added turbochargers and a number of other performance upgrades, it’s actually pretty powerful. It’s the epitome of the whole sleeper idea.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Ford Mustang shop now

It’s important to say that this is not just a straight Level 4 package upgrade as it features many other custom components, plus an upgraded transmission to handle all the added torque and a modified suspension. Despite all these tweaks, it looks absolutely stock from the outside and almost fully stock under the hood.

The video shows us several runs on the dyno with different engine settings and on different fuel. One of the runs shows a massive output of 952 horsepower (710 kilowatts) and 707 pound-feet (958 pound-feet) of torque at the wheels. Impressive!