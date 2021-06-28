Late into the evening on June 25, a line of severe thunderstorms pelted Michigan with torrential rain. Additional storms the following day led to more rain and at least one confirmed tornado. Over seven inches of rain fell in the Detroit area over a short timeframe, and it was enough to overwhelm parts of the Motor City. General Motors apparently escaped unscathed, but the same can't be said for Ford and Jeep.

As the video above from WDIV shows, flooding remains a problem for parts of the region. A rather dramatic photo posted to Facebook by Marvin Johnson (below) claims to show extreme flooding at a Jeep plant, which was later identified by the Detroit Free Press as a shipping yard near the Stellantis Jefferson North Assembly Plant, located on Detroit's northeast side.

A Stellantis representative told the Detroit Free Press that the plant, which assembles the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango, experienced significant flooding. Road closures also prevented workers from reaching the plant, causing first-shift production to be halted. Additionally, 25 vehicles were damaged in flooding at the shipping yard, though investigations are ongoing and it's possible those vehicles could be scrapped. A Stellantis representative confirmed to Motor1.com the shipping yard was clear of water and vehicle assessments were ongoing. Additionally, production resumed at the Jefferson North plant at 4:30 pm on June 26.

Ford's hometown of Dearborn was one of the hardest-hit areas and production for both the F-150 and Bronco was affected. According to the report, F-150 production went down on Saturday due to the flooding. At the Wayne Assembly Plant, a leaking roof forced Bronco production to shut down early, though both stoppages were only short-lived. A Ford spokesperson told Motor1.com that Bronco production was back up and the lost time from the missed shift is already being made up. F-150 production is also up and running.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the Detroit area and Wayne County following the late-Friday storms. The torrential rain and widespread power outages caused by the storms overwhelmed pumping stations designed to keep roadways clear, effectively turning many of the major roads and highways into rivers with water deep enough to reach the roofs of some vehicles.