The Wuling Fighting, also known as the Zhengtu, which translates in English to Journey, is a recently launched compact pickup in China. While Motor1.com can cover the model's introduction, we aren't able to go to China to actually drive one. This video from Wheelsboy offers a taste of what the little truck is like behind the wheel.

First, we need to address the color of this pickup. You can't get this shade of Pepto Bismol pink from the factory. Wuling gave this truck to a pair of social media influencers in China, and they wrapped it in this wild hue for their wedding.

Also, this truck goes by two names. In press photos (above), the front license plate proclaims this vehicle goes by the moniker Fighting. However, the badge on the rear tailgate shows the Chinese word Zhengtu. According to Wheelsboy, people in China have adopted the exclamation "Fighting" as a message best translated as, "You can do it!"

So calling the vehicle Fighting is a way to suggest that it is tough and capable. The pickup is ready for a challenging journey, according to the model name.

The Fighting packs a 1.5-liter four-cylinder making 98 horsepower (73 kilowatts) and 103 pound-feet (140 Newton-meters) of torque. This power runs through a five-speed manual to the rear wheels.

The Fighting is fairly compact at 201 inches (5,105 millimeters) long, but its bed is a lengthy 78.74 inches (2,000 millimeters). To put that number into perspective, the standard bed length for a Chevrolet Silverado is 79.44 inches (2,017.8 millimeters), which is less than an inch longer.

Inside, Wheelsboy notes that the material quality is fairly poor but seems like it would be durable, which would benefit a vehicle for working like this one. There's an infotainment system with Bluetooth.

On the road, the 98-hp engine isn't particularly quick, and loading the bed would only slow it down even more. The rear suspension bounces over bumps. Otherwise, the truck is very easy to drive.