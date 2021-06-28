When the supposed new BMW M3 CS prototype was spotted before, Bavaria has spent an effort to somehow cover the controversial grille, just like what you see in the gallery below.

But we all know that BMW isn't fooling anyone. We all know that the "lung" grille is underneath the concealment, and this latest Nurburgring spy video is further proof of that.

Caught by YouTube's Carspotter Jeroen, the alleged hotter BMW M3 is the same one that we saw before based on the license plates. Then again, the prototype has shed some camo at the front, revealing the grille that you'll find in regular M3s.

Gallery: 2022 BMW M3 CS spy photos

Now that that's out of the way, let us put emphasis on alleged and supposed as nothing is confirmed at this point when it comes to the new BMW M3 CS. Although, the quad-exhaust pipes and that exhaust note from the video should tell you that we're not dealing with a normal full-fledged M-badged 3 Series here. Then again, without confirmation, anything's possible.

Under the hood, we can expect the new M3 Competition Sport to get the regular Competition model's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. The mill will most likely retain the 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque.

But history dictates that the M3 CS is getting substantial weight savings, along with upgraded adaptive M suspension and differentials. Carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) hood and roof are in order, as are the four exhaust pipes you see here and sharper steering.

A couple more lightweight stuff are underway but we'll know more of the details, along with the oily bits and the anticipated drivetrain type, closer to the new M3 CS's reveal, or if it's the new CS at all.

As always, we'll be on our toes so watch this space.