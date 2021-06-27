It's been quite a while since Toyota has started making the Tacoma in the US in 1995. But in Toyota's manufacturing plant in San Antonio, Texas, the one-millionth Tacoma rolled off on October 4, 2019.

Now, the very same Toyota Tacoma is now listed as an attraction in the upcoming Mecum Auctions in August. If you're a fan of the midsize pickup truck, then here's your chance to own a piece of the nameplate's history in the US.

Gallery: 1-Millionth Toyota Tacoma Up For Auction

22 Photos

Looking at its specs, this Toyota Tacoma isn't too shabby. Built in TRD Pro guise and painted in Army Green, the truck is armed with trim-exclusive features such as its black 16-inch TRD alloy wheels, a TRD Pro skid plate, a more aggressive front fascia, Rigid Industries LED fog lights, and a TRD-tuned Fox internal bypass shock absorbers with 2.5-inch aluminum housings.

Inside, this unit comes with black leather upholstery with red contrast stitching along with other modern in-cabin features a Toyota can offer.

This particular unit looks fresh from the factory and it actually is, with only 8 miles on the clock since new. The lucky bidder will even get a letter of congratulations from Toyota in relation to hitting the production milestone.

Under the hood, of course, is a 3.5-liter V6 with Atkinson Cycle, producing 278 horsepower (207 kilowatts) and 265 pound-feet (359 Newton-meters) of torque. While a stick-shift version is available for the Tacoma TRD Pro, this one's equipped with a 6-speed automatic.

If you're interested, make sure to mark your calendars as the one-millionth Toyota Tacoma from Texas will be under the gavel on August 12-14, 2021 at Mecum Auctions under Lot R285 in Monterey.