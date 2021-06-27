The Audi TT RS has serious output numbers residing inside the engine bay. The award-winning turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine makes up to 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) of torque.

But those numbers pale in comparison to this – a tuned Audi TT RS that puts out 616 hp (460 kW) and 530 lb-ft (718 Nm) of torque, featured by AutoTopNL on YouTube. Even better, this insanely tuned example has reached the unrestricted parts of the German Autobahn, and it sounds absolutely glorious.

Gallery: 2019 Audi TT RS Coupe, TT RS Roadster

82 Photos

Thinking about it, this tuned TT RS is even more powerful than the most powerful Audi R8 Performance Quattro, which puts out 612 hp (456 kW) and 428 lb-ft (580 Nm) of torque. Of note, the R8 is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 – a power plant twice the size of what's fitted inside the TT RS.

In stock form, the baby R8 is electronically limited to reach speeds of up to 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour) or an optional 174 mph (280 km/h). But it seems like with the uptune, the TT RS here got its limiter removed (otherwise, what's the point). As you can see in the video above, it reached speeds of up to 197 mph (317 km/h) via its speedometer.

It's important to note that the GPS-based device on the left side of the screen only shows 312 km/h or 194 mph, so there's the expected discrepancy with the reading, albeit only ever so slightly.

Nevertheless, this is an impressive performance coming from the tuned TT RS, especially considering the relatively small displacement of its engine. It's amazing how far aftermarket tuning can go, unlocking the machine's potential.