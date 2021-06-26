The Japanese market is where you’d normally see special BMW editions that are endemic to the market. The latest of which are two limited-run models for the BMW 8 Series and the BMW X5.

Black is one of the staple vehicle colors, exuding class and confidence with the absence of playful hues. If you’re among the majority of car buyers who are enamored with black cars (apart from white and gray), then you’ll love the BMW 8 Series Frozen Black Edition, which will be available by the end of June.

Painted entirely in Frozen Black paint color from BMW Individual catalog, the special edition variant also comes with black tailpipes, kidney grille, 20-inch light-alloy style 728M wheels and M Sport brake calipers. Inside, the flurry of noir parts continues with the black M Sport seats, a BMW Individual Alcantara roof liner, black extended Merino leather upholstery, and BMW Individual piano black trim. These are then complemented by a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System.

The Frozen Black Edition is available in both 8 Series Coupe and 8 Series Gran Coupe bodies, with only 5 units allocated for the two-door and 15 units for the four-door. Both versions come in 840i trim, powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine that makes 335 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque.

The limited BMW 8 Series Frozen Black Edition has a retail price of 15 million yen ($135,385) for the Coupe and 15.1 million yen ($136,288) for the Gran Coupe, with order books opening on June 30, 2021.

On the other hand, the BMW X5 Pleasure Edition may sound a bit kinky, but it actually pertains to features made available to enhance the overall comfort of the sports activity vehicle.

Also available in limited numbers (production halts at the end of July, the special edition BMW X5 comes standard with 21-inch alloys and adaptive air suspension.

A bevy of options are made available for the X5 Pleasure Edition, most notably seven seats, along with semi-autonomous driving tech, traffic sign assist, rear collision warning, emergency stop assist and lane change assist, heating for the second row of seats, leather upholstery and ash grain wood trims inside the cabin.

Under the hood, there’s only one option though, and that’s the 3.0 liter straight-six diesel engine that makes 286 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque found in xDrive30d models globally.

The X5 Pleasure Edition sells for 10.38 million yen in Japan or around $93,687 with the current exchange rates.