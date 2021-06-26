If you own a Cadillac V-Series model and tracks it regularly, there's a huge chance that the automaker knows about it. That's what Brandon Vivian, Cadillac's chief engineer, revealed in an interview with Road & Track.

There isn't any wicked intention about it, though. Speaking to the publication, Vivian revealed that they keep tabs on the track activities of their customers once a month through a report on who's been using their cars at which track. Simply put, Cadillac is watching its V-Series customers closely, and that isn't exactly a bad thing.

Gallery: 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

11 Photos

Vivian explains further that they do get reports from their V-Club from all over the country, along with a network of people that provide input on how many ATS-V or CTS-V units were at track events.

Yes, Vivian's talking about the predecessor V-Series models, and not the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing, which are yet to be delivered to each of the 500 customers and are expected to arrive this summer.

This, however, tells us that Cadillac is serious about making track-capable cars. By tracking the movement of the V-Series models and how they're performing, you know that the engineers are taking actual track performance into account in developing actual track machines.

That's not to say that Cadillac didn't do its homework. The two latest Blackwing sedans were tested extensively at Virginia International Raceway, Willow Springs, Circuit of the Americas, Grattan, Pitt Race, and GM's own Milford Proving Ground, according to Vivian. But due diligence plus a bit of customer feedback wouldn't hurt anyone, we reckon.

More Blackwing models are underway, so we expect Cadillac to still monitor the track activities of V-Series owners for further development. For how long, that's the question, especially considering the push for electrification.