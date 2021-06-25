Before the redesigned Cadillac Escalade went on sale for the 2021 model year, the automaker had already racked up more than 6,000 orders for the luxury SUV. Fast-forward a year, and demand for the SUV is high. It’s so high, in fact, for the Platinum trim model that Cadillac can’t keep up. The details of Cadillac’s Escalade production constraint came to light in a recent interview with Muscle Cars and Trucks.

The publication interviewed Cadillac Escalade Global Marketing Manager Dave Schiavone, who also noted that buyers are “disproportionately” choosing the top-tier Platinum trims, which start at an eye-watering $102,290 that excludes the destination charge. The six-figure price tag isn’t scaring away customers. An April report discovered that the 2021 Escalade was selling for an average of $102,183 in the first quarter of 2021. Schiavone said that demand is higher than ever for those top trims.

The Escalade underwent a significant redesign for 2021 after Lincoln redesigned the Navigator for 2018. Cadillac’s redesign saw the brand icon get a completely new exterior design with a totally revamped interior that put a huge focus on luxury and technology, which included three OLED screens that measure 38 diagonal inches in total. Loaded would be an understatement as the SUV features navigation with augmented reality, Super Cruise, an optional 36-speaker sound system, and so much more.

The 2021 Escalade was a major step up in quality and features, and that has caused demand to outpace supply, which isn’t the worst problem to have, though customers who can’t get one may buy something else. However, if customers are patient, they may be able to purchase the rumored Escalade V model that will allegedly use the 668-horsepower (498-kilowatt) supercharged 6.2-liter V8 from the CT5-V Blackwing. Maybe Cadillac should start building those now before demand outpaces the supply.