Maserati is teaming up with fashion designer and DJ Hiroshi Fujiwara and his streetwear brand Fragment to create two special editions of the Ghibli. They are called the Operanera and Operabianca, and Maserati is making a total of 175 of them worldwide.

Operanera has a body with a mix of gloss and opaque black finishes. Operabianca is a mix of gloss white and opaque black. Right now, Maserati is only releasing photos of the all-black version of the car.

Both get body-color door handles and 20-inch matte black wheels. The grille has the Fragment logo, and the fashion brand's emblem is on the C-pillar.

Gallery: Maserati Ghibli By Fragment And Hiroshi Fujiwara

14 Photos

An odd touch is on the fenders below the trio of ducts. The code M157110519FRG stands for Maserati's Ghibli ID code, the date of the company's first meeting with Fujiwara (November 5, 2019), and an acronym for Fragment.

Inside, there a mix of leather and Alcantara. There are contrasting silver inserts that appear on the vertical stitching and the Trident on the headrests. The seat belts are dark blue.

Fragment is also launching a capsule collection that's available only at Maserati Official channels.

The company is not yet disclosing the price of the Operanera or Operabianca. It's also not yet clear when deliveries begin, either.

Partnering with fashion companies to create special editons is becoming a recent trend for Maserati. In May, the automaker partnered with China's CANOTWAIT_ to create the wildly named Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious. It received a purple body with three layers of paint that has blue and pink hues depending on the light. Maserati made just eight of them, and sold the vehicles at a pop-up store in Shanghai.