The Japanese company SARD specializes in Toyota tuning, and it's now showing off the parts that are in preparation for the new GR 86. The GT1 body kit smooths out the new coupe's exterior styling. Pricing and availability aren't available for the components yet.

From the front (comparison below), the SARD kit's front fascia has a smaller opening in the center, and gives it a trapezoidal shape, rather than the rectangular inlet on the stock version. The tuner adds triangular openings to the corners instead of the vertical design from the factory.

Along the side, the SARD kit adds a contrasting section to the front fender for the company's branding. The lower sills are more prominent, and the tuner adds a diagonal crease leading to the rear fender that gives this version a more angular appearance than stock.

At the other end, SARD replaces the stock ducktail spoiler with a small wing that has a carbon fiber finish. The tuner replaces the taillights with parts that have circular lamps in them.

SARD is developing an exhaust system for the new GR 86. There are circular outlets like on the stock vehicle, but they have a larger diameter and stick out farther from the bumper.

Inside, there aren't many changes. SARD re-upholsters the seats in two-tone red and black with a mix of leather and Alcantara. The seatbelt pads have the tuner's branding on them.

SARD makes no mention of any updates under the hood. Other tuners are already preparing to handle that area, though. For example, HKS is preparing a supercharger kit for the new 2.4-liter flat-four engine. The company isn't disclosing the improved power output yet.