For the 2022 model year, Honda has a new generation Civic to offer its customers in North America. The Civic Coupe is gone and the model range won’t include a two-door variant for the first time in many years. That doesn’t mean there won’t be a warn Civic Si model, though it’s going to be limited only to the sedan body style.

Autoblog.com reports that the Civic Sedan will be the only variation of the 2022 Civic to be offered in Si trim, and the Japanese company was quick to confirm the information to the publication. In fact, a post on the CivicXI forum first unearthed the rumor, before Honda confirmed it via Twitter. Later on, a Honda representative from the US also confirmed the news.

This move basically means you’ll be able to get both the Civic Hatchback and the Civic Sedan with a manual transmission. The former will be available in non-Si form with a turbo engine mated to a three-pedal gearbox, while Honda has already made it clear the Honda Si will be offered with a manual.

Once again, the Civic Si will fill the gap between the regular Civic models and the range-topping Type R. We know the CTR will arrive at some point next year, and this probably means it won’t be too long until we get to see the Si, too. The new Civic Si, according to leaked documents obtained by the same forum, should be at the brand’s dealers in October this year, just a month after the 2022 Civic Hatchback.

One thing we know for sure is that both the new Civic Si and Civic Type R will be offered exclusively with a manual gearbox, at least initially. That’s a little surprising given the current market trends, but most likely, the cost of developing a new transmission in a high-performance application for low-volume models doesn’t make strong business sense for the automaker.

