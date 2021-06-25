Having seen the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6, we have high hopes the mechanically related Genesis GV60 will be just as interesting in terms of design. It looks like it judging by these latest spy shots, even though the crossover is still heavily camouflaged and missing the cladding on the wheel arches. The hump at the back is quite puzzling and seems to suggest the production version will have a chunky integrated spoiler.

What puzzles us the most is the B-pillar on the driver's side, specifically the pillar of the rear door. It seems to integrate a rectangle that could either be a button or something that pops out. Since we genuinely don't know what purpose it serves, all we can do is speculate. It might be for keyless entry in the same vein as the button and keypad embedded in the same area on the Ford Mustang Mach-E, but on the front door.

Gallery: Genesis GV60 new spy photos

11 Photos

The side profile view gives us a vague idea of the vehicle's size, which appears to be smaller than its sister models from Hyundai and Kia. The impressively short overhangs – especially the rear one – associated with dedicated EVs means the wheelbase has been maximized for greater rear legroom. The swoopy roofline makes Genesis' first bespoke electric car sportier, but it likely eats into rear headroom and cargo capacity compared to its mainstream siblings.

The "Two Lines" design motif remains hidden under heavy camo both at the front and rear where the GV60 will have split lights to mirror the latest conventionally powered models and the Electrified G80, the company's first electric model. Overall, the zero-emissions model is shaping up to look just as modern and high-tech as the Ioniq 5 and EV6, but likely with a more premium feel inside.

Reports have stated the world premiere could take place in June, but the month is almost ending and a debut seems unlikely considering Genesis hasn't released even a single teaser. The official premiere could take place in the coming weeks or months, and since this prototype was caught in Europe with German license plates, it could be a sign the EV will be sold on the Old Continent. It would join the G70, GV70, G80, and GV80, but also the recently unveiled G70 Shooting Brake.

Since it will ride on the same E-GMP platform as its Hyundai and Kia cousins, the GV60's technical specifications should be quite similar. Being the luxury model of the trio and therefore more expensive, it would make sense for Genesis to offer some exclusive features, but that remains to be seen.