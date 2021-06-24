The 2022 Toyota GR 86 is a bit of old news. The car made its first appearance back in April, with the press getting the skinny earlier this month. But now that those formalities are out of the way, Toyota is taking the new 86 on a publicity tour, and one of the first stops is this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Toyota plans to do more with the car than having it sit behind a velvet rope. The company will also take the car on Goodwood’s famous hillclimb course. This will be the GR 86’s dynamic debut to the public, showing off the car’s handling and agility capabilities to a captive audience. Festival-goers will also get a chance to get up close with the car in the Fist Glance Paddock. Toyota is running the 86 in the festival’s “First Glimpse” showcase that highlights upcoming road cars.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota GR 86 Debuting At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

10 Photos

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 received a thorough update inside and out, just like its Subaru sibling, the BRZ. The 2+2 sports coupe received a new, more upscale design that coincided with a bump in performance. Under the hood is a new 2.4-liter flat-four engine making 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (249 Newton-meters) of torque. It replaces the outgoing model’s 2.0-liter unit. It can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 6.1 seconds – 0.9 seconds quicker than its predecessor.

Toyota hasn’t provided all the details about the 86’s Goodwood showing, though the company did say that more details would be coming over the next few weeks. The Goodwood Festival of Speed is held on the Goodwood House grounds in West Sussex. The event runs from July 8 to 11, giving the UK a glimpse of the car before going on sale there next year. For the US, the 2022 Toyota GR 86 will go on sale later this year.