Audi has turned a page in its history with the RS E-Tron GT. The all-electric sedan is a step toward the future, but how does it compare to Audi’s potent performance-packed past? A new video from the Auditography YouTube channel pits the 2021 Audi R8 V10 Performance against the all-new 2021 Audi RS E-Tron GT. Which is quicker through the quarter-mile? Watch the video to find out.

The R8, with its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10, is down on power compared to the RS E-Tron GT. The R8 produces 620 horsepower (462 kilowatts) and 428 pound-feet (580 Newton-meters) of torque. The E-Tron makes a bit more horsepower – 646 hp (481 kW) – and a lot more torque – 613 lb-ft (830 Nm). The EV has the disadvantage of being heavier, though it’s not an Achilles’ heal for the sedan in this competition.

The two Audis complete one quarter-mile race. The RS E-Tron GT snags the lead right from the start, and it doesn’t let the R8 recuperate. The all-electric powertrain propels the E-Tron through the quarter-mile in 10.69 seconds. The R8 was right behind with a sub-11-second time of 10.95 seconds. Those are surprisingly close considering the performance difference. The E-Tron GT hit 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 2.85 seconds, with the R8 doing it in 2.95 seconds. There’s a bigger time gap on the run to 200 kph (124 mph) – 9.91 compared to 10.20, respectively.

The drag race highlights how much of a performance advantage all-electric powertrains provide automakers. The RS E-Tron GT is a family sedan capable of hauling five passengers around the Nurburgring in relative silence. The E-Tron doesn’t blow the R8 out of the water, but we all know EV tech will continue to improve, becoming more capable and power-dense, which means there’ll be faster, lighter all-electric cars coming soon.