The last official thing we heard from Aston Martin about the new Valkyrie hypercar dates back to February when the company said that deliveries would start by mid-2021. We haven’t heard if that’s happening as the year’s halfway point is quickly approaching, though a new video shows the company is still doing some sort of testing. The new video captures the car out testing on public roads.

The video doesn’t reveal anything we haven’t seen before. The car looks spectacularly futuristic on the road with its stunning design. It looks like something out of a sci-fi movie. Back in February, Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers did say, “There’s still a path to go,” which likely meant the company had a few tasks to complete before signing off on production. This could also be a development mule for an even hotter Valkyrie variant.

Gallery: Aston Martin Valkyrie Testing On Public Roads

11 Photos

The video also captures the Valkyrie’s sound, which should not disappoint. The car’s robust soundtrack comes from its Cosworth-developed engine. It’s a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 that produces 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts). However, we’re living in the future, and Aston has paired the potent engine with a hybrid powertrain. This ups its total output to 1,160 hp (865 kW) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine revs to an astounding 10,500 rpm.

All 150 Valkyries are already sold, each going for around $3.2 million. Another 25 will be built as the track-only AMR Pro variant. All Aston has to do now is make those deliveries, which could be starting quite soon. However, it may not be the end for the Valkyrie once it reaches customers. A leaked image from Aston’s own website shows the company could be developing an even hotter variant, which is rumored to debut before the end of the year. Oh, how exciting.