The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT has a confirmed EPA-estimated range of 270 miles (434.5 kilometers). For the GT Performance Edition, the EPA-estimated number is 260 miles (418.4 kilometers). Both of these figures beat the Blue Oval's original estimates of 250 miles (402.3 kilometers) for the GT and 235 miles (378.2 kilometers) for the Performance model.

Both the GT and Performance Edition make 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) from their pair of electric motors and use an 88 kilowatt-hour battery pack. The GT produces 600 pound-feet (814 Newton-meters) of torque, and the Performance pushes the amount of twist to 634 lb-ft (860 Nm).

This setup is enough for the GT to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds. The GT Performance cuts the time to 3.5 seconds.

"More than half of our orders for the Mustang Mach-E GT have been for the Performance Edition, and I’m particularly pleased that we have had orders from every state across the US," said Darren Palmer, the global director of battery electric vehicles at Ford.

To achieve the quicker acceleration numbers, the Performance Edition rides on 20-inch wheels with an Ebony Black finish and machined face. Pirelli summer tires wrap around them. Red Brembo brake calipers provide a pop of color. MagneRide damping provides a sportier ride.

Inside, there is gray ActiveX upholstery and metallic stitching with Miko perforated reflective inserts. An aluminum appliqué decorates the instrument panel.

The Mach-E GT has a starting price of $59,900. The GT Performance Edition takes the cost to $64,900. Deliveries of both of them begin in the fall, and Ford is now accepting orders for the sportiest variants of the EV.