The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback debuts for folks who like having a smaller vehicle but prefer the added utility of a hatch, rather than a sedan. The company says that it expects the body style to appeal to "young, active buyers."

The front of the Civic Hatchback adopts a different grille than the sedan by incorporating hexagonal openings instead of the horizontal slats from the four-door. The more significant changes are at the back. This model looks visually more compact because the rear overhang and overall length are 4.9 inches (12.4 centimeters) shorter than the sedan.

The Civic Hatchback wears an arching roofline that makes it appear sleeker than the sedan. Honda crafts the actual hatchback from a lightweight composite. The taillights have a bar running the width of the tail, whereas the sedan has separate lamps on each side.

With the hatch up, the opening is 1.6 inches (4.06 centimeters) wider than the previous-gen Civic Hatchback. A side-pull cargo cover allows for concealing what's inside. Cargo space drops slightly to 24.5 cubic feet, rather than 25.7 cubic feet for last year's model.

Unlike the sedan, you'll be able to order the Civic Hatchback with a six-speed manual gearbox. It'll be available on the Civic Sport trim with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder that makes 158 horsepower (118 kilowatts) and 138 pound-feet (187 Newton-meters). The three-pedal layout will also be a choice on the 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 180 hp (134 kW) and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm).

A CVT is available on all models and is the only choice on the LX and EX-L grades. Getting this transmission on the Sport or Sport Touring adds paddle shifters.

Honda also notes that there are tweaks to the suspension and steering tuning to give the Civic Hatchback a sportier feel than the sedan.

Inside, the Civic Hatchback LX, Sport, and EX-L trims will get a 7.0-inch instrument screen and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display. The Sport Touring enlarges the instrument monitor to 10.2 inches and the infotainment to 9.0-inches.

Honda will build the Civic Hatchback at its factory in Greensburg, Indiana.