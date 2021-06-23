Nearly two months have passed since Honda unveiled the new Civic sedan and now the hatchback is ready for prime time. The five-door model will be debuting during the Civic Tour "Remix" virtual concert before entering production at the company’s plant in Indiana. Yes, the hatchback will be manufactured in the United States for the first time in the aftermath of Honda's decision to close the Swindon factory in the UK where the hatch had been made.

We're being promised "European-inspired exterior styling" combined with "enhanced five-door versatility" and "fun-to-drive six-speed manual transmission." Needless to say, the regular 2022 Civic Hatchback sets the basis for the amped-up Type R arriving at a later date exclusively with a three-pedal setup. Over in Europe, the Civic Type R will allegedly be Honda's final pure gasoline car.

As with most cars offered in hatchback and sedan body styles, the only major changes will take place aft the rear pillar. Spy shots have revealed the five-door model will have a rear wiper as all cars with a hatchback/liftback should, at least as an option. The interior should be essentially carried over from the four-door model, although that swoopy roofline could eat into rear headroom. Expect a minor bump in size seeing as how the sedan is now longer than before and comes with a wheelbase extended by 1.4 inches for greater rear legroom.

It will be interesting to see whether the hatch will be tuned differently than the sedan since enthusiasts typically prefer the former. The engine choices should be the same, meaning a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter unit will produce 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet while a turbocharged 1.5-liter will deliver 180 hp and 177 lb-ft. Aside from the do-it-yourself gearbox, a CVT is likely going to be available as well.

Following today's premiere, the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback will go on sale in the United States later this year. Pricing should be quite similar to the sedan, which starts at $21,700 for the entry-level LX trim with the base engine and rises to $28,300 for the Touring with the turbo engine.