There’s finally light at the end of the tunnel for Lancia. The fabled Italian brand will receive a healthy dose of investments from parent company Stellantis within the next decade and will reportedly launch a replacement for the aging Ypsilon in 2024. But we have even more good news coming from Turin - the brand is already releasing a new product which, together with the electrified Ypsilon, creates “a complete, sustainable solution for urban mobility.”

Unfortunately, we are not talking about a new car. Lancia has just unveiled the Ypsilon e-scooter, an all-electric scooter for the urban jungle, as its name implies. It has been created in cooperation with electric urban micromobility specialists at MT Distribution. Lancia says it has taken inspiration from the future “more sustainable, more innovative, and even more stylish” world to design it.

Lancia envisions the electric scooter as a last-mile way of transportation for people who leave their cars parked outside the big cities. It is powered by a 250-watt brushless electric motor and offers a range of about 11 miles (18 kilometers) at a single charge. Some of the e-scooter’s features include front and rear LED lights and an aluminum frame. Riding on eight-inch wheels, it can be easily folded when not in use and transported into a vehicle’s cargo area.

Complementing the Lancia Ypsilon’s range in Italy, the electric scooter will be available in two colors, Maryne and Gold. It will be sold at Lancia’s dealers, as well as via retail channels, in electronics outlets, and from major online stores in the country. The recommended retail price is €299, which translates into about $357 at the current exchange rates.

Meanwhile, surprisingly, the Ypsilon remains a strong seller for the brand with 22,783 deliveries during the first five months of the year. We’ll remind you that Lancia offers the B-segment hatch only in Italy, where it’s currently the second best-selling model. Shockingly, it outsold the entire Alfa Romeo model range in Europe from January to May 2021.