Each year, Cars.com compiles a list of vehicles that are deemed the most American-made. Appropriately titled the American-Made Index (AMI), it takes into account a variety of factors including manufacturing plants, parts sourcing, total jobs, total production, and how it all contributes to the US economy. Americans love to buy American, but are US-based automakers really the best bet when it comes to supporting the American economy?

As the headline suggests, Honda has a dominating presence in the top 10. Four Honda vehicles – the Passport, Pilot, Odyssey, and Ridgeline – fill up the second half of the group with the Ridgeline slotting into number six as the highest-ranking non-domestic vehicle on the AMI. Rounding out the second half is the Toyota Tundra, which just makes the cut in tenth spot.

Gallery: 2021 Honda Ridgeline Sport First Drive Review

58 Photos

No other automaker has four vehicles in the top 10, but Tesla has two and the hot-selling Model 3 beats everything to claim most-American made title in the number one spot. Number two goes to the Ford Mustang, which jumped up no less than 34 spots compared to last year's AMI ranking. Tesla's second top-10 win goes to the Model Y in third, with the Jeep Cherokee in fourth and the Chevrolet Corvette in fifth.

If you stretch it out to the top 20, Honda's dominance continues with the Acura RDX, Acura TLX, and Honda Accord joining the list to claim seven positions all total. By comparsion, Ford, General Motors, and Toyota each have three models in the top 20 to share runner-up status. However, the overall nod goes to General Motors which had a total of 19 cars rank on the index. Honda was second at 13, followed by Toyota with 12 and Ford at 11. 344 models were evaluated and 90 made the final list.

"The 2021 AMI arrives against a backdrop of scarce inventory amid a microchip shortage and heightened consumer demand," said Kelsey Mays, assistant managing editor and the lead AMI researcher for Cars.com. "Despite this, there remains a high consumer focus on buying America-made vehicles as the economy is still emerging from the effects of the pandemic. For those interested in making the biggest impact here, the index gives shoppers a way to purchase the most American-made vehicle."