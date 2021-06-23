A new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado is already underway, and we've reported several sightings of its prototypes already having their field days before. There's even leakage of its front fascia last month, coming from a design sketch that showed the changes.

While we're still waiting for the official debut of Chevrolet's contender in the lucrative full-size truck segment, the Golden Bow Tie is also working on an off-road-focused version of the Silverado called the ZR2.

Gallery: 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Trail Boss Spy Shots

16 Photos

We've seen a prototype of the Silverado ZR2 back in April, but our spy photographers have spotted another off-road-ready Silverado again. This time, however, we could be looking at the more hardcore ZR2 Trail Boss.

The prototype you see here features a higher clearance front bumper, a prominent skid plate at the front, and what appears to be an even greater suspension lift. Curiously, though, the prototype has a running board that somehow defeats the purpose of the higher ground clearance, but we all know this will more likely change in its production form.

Of course, just like the previous prototypes, panels and other elements have been greatly obscured, so there isn't a clear distinction of the changes in the refreshed model.

Under the hood, the Silverado ZR2 is expected to arrive with the same 6.2-liter V8 that you'll find in the current version, develops 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts).

With that said, don't expect the ZR2 or the ZR2 Trail Boss to compete squarely with the Ram TRX or the Ford Raptor R, although there are rumors that a supercharged V8 is coming for the Silverado. That isn't confirmed at this point, though.

What's confirmed is that a Silverado EV is coming and it will be built alongside the Hummer EV.