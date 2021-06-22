Born in limited numbers but oozing with oomph and grunts from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is a desirable car. But even if you have the means to buy one, it would be a daunting task to find a brand new unit, especially considering its limited 3,300 production run.

But one FCA, err, Stellantis dealer in California, Huntington Beach Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, can solve your hunt for a Demon as it has 16 brand new units in its inventory.

The brand new units for sale were spotted by Jalopnik, and they're still on the dealers' website when we checked it before writing this story.

Note that we mentioned brand new. While "new" Demon units are available online on other car-selling websites – such as the $287,000 Dodge Demon in Norway – they're pretty just low-mileage examples probably stayed as garage queens after rolling off the production line in 2018.

However, the Dodge Demon units in California have apparently zero miles on them, according to Jalopnik who took the liberty to contact the dealer. They also discovered that these units have been with the dealership ever since but they only decided to list them on the website just recently.

As you would expect, these stocked Dodge Demon units don't come cheap. According to Jalopnik, the dealer is asking for $200,000 for each unit. That's quite expensive for a car that was sold around $85,000 when brand new. But for die-hards who didn't have a chance to buy one three years ago, these should be a considerable find. Even better, the brand new units come in varying colors.

But then again, $200,000 for a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon? Really? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.