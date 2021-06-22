We love small camper conversions that deliver big features. We've certainly seen a few keepers over the years, from clever DIY van builds to a Nissan Versa with a bed. There are many professional companies that offer small-ish camper vans with impressive amenities, but this Fiat-based camper is really a mini-motorhome with all the amenities of a much larger RV.

It's called the Chausson X550 and even the manufacturer struggles to classify it. Built from a Fiat Ducato, it's properly small at just over 19 feet (5.9 meters) long and 6.9 feet (2.1 meters) wide. Those stats are common for a modest van conversion, but inside the Chausson X550 there's room to sleep four people in a fold-out bed and a drop-down bed. There's also room to entertain five in a large dining area. They will eat well, too, because a full kitchen with a three-burner stove, oven, sink, and a 30.5-gallon (139-liter) refrigerator is ready to whip up meals.

A pair of 22-gallon tanks for fresh water and waste water are easily accessible, and they aren't simply there for the kitchen sink. At the back of the Chausson X550 is a full bathroom with a toilet and a massive stand-up shower. It spans the entire width of the van, and features a nifty 180-degree hinged door that can close to block off the bathroom and create a changing area. With the door pivoted around, the rear closet is accessible from the bathroom for grabbing clothes, towels, or other items without leaving the bathroom.

A boiler supplies heat for the camper, with the only real variable being power. That depends on the size of the battery supplied by the dealer; shore power is also available at campgrounds that have it. There's no mention of solar power so while this is an impressive rig for its size, it's not necessarily an off-grid machine.

According to the MotorhomeCampervan review video (at the top of the article), pricing for this mini-motorhome starts around £58,000, which translates to approximately $81,000 if this van were available in the US market. Considering it literally has all the amenities of a much larger, six-figure motorhome, the Chausson X550 could be our new favorite overachieving camper conversion.