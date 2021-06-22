The Porsche 911 spawns countless variants throughout each model generation, giving customers plenty of ways to spend their money. Starting early next year, customers will have a new choice in the 911 lineup called the GTS. It will sit between the Carrera S and Turbo models, pairing a bit more power than the S with a handful of other performance upgrades.

At the heart of the GTS trim is Porsche’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that produces 473 horsepower (352 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s 30 hp more than the Carrera S and 23 hp more than the previous 911 GTS. The engine pairs with either the eight-speed dual-clutch (PDK) automatic or the seven-speed manual. Porsche shortened the manual shifter by 10 millimeters (0.39 inches) for quicker shifts.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS And 911 Targa 4 GTS

13 Photos

Porsche will offer the Carrera GTS in both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations in coupe and cabriolet flavors, though the Targa 4 GTS is only available with AWD. Porsche claims the Carrera 4 GTS can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.1 seconds when equipped with the automatic gearbox. Pricing is as follows (excludes the $1,350 destination charge):

911 Carrera GTS – $136,700

911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet – $149,500

911 Carrera 4 GTS – $144,000

911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet – $156,800

911 Targa 4 GTS – $156,800

The 911 GTS will stand out from other 911 models with its black or darkened exterior details, effectively wearing the SportDesign package. Visual upgrades include the Satin Black lip spoiler, center-lock alloy wheels, engine cover grille, and the GTS script on the doors and rear of the car. The Targa 4 GTS receives a darkened Targa bar and lettering. The GTS models also get darkened light surrounds, standard LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus, and darkened rear lights.

Inside the GTS, the GT Sport steering wheel, the Sport Chrono package, and the Porsche Track Precision app are standard, as are the Sport Seats Plus with four-way adjustable lateral support. Race-Tex material covers the seat centers, steering wheel rim, door handles, armrests, gear lever, and storage compartment lid while carbon-fiber trim contrasts it. The 2022 911 GTS also comes with the latest generation of the Porsche Communication Management infotainment system.

The GTS is about more than upgraded looks and more power. Porsche tweaked the suspension, which lowers the ride height by 10 mm, and upgraded its stopping power. The GTS uses the high-performance braking system from the 911 Turbo. Porsche is also offering the GTS the optional Lightweight package that can cut up to 55 pounds (24.95 kilograms). This is achieved with lighter carbon-fiber bucket seats, lightweight glass, and a lightweight battery. The rear seats are also removed.

The first US deliveries are expected to start in early 2022.