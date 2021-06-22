The new Acura TLX Type S debuted last year, and it's done the media circuit with general praise all around. Two TLX Type S race cars will attack the infamous Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on June 27. In fact, it seems just about everyone has experienced the new TLX Type S except buyers. That changes this week as the new sedan finally reaches dealerships, and to celebrate, Acura wants to tell you all about that turbo V6 under the hood.

That's the crux of the video featured above, but here's a preview. Acura didn't just borrow some hardware from the familiar 3.5-liter V6, scale it down, and bolt up a turbocharger. In fact, the new 3.0-liter engine was developed by a team of engineers from Japan and the United States, drawing on experts who worked on both the Honda Civic Type R and NSX powertrain programs. The final assembly takes place at Acura's engine plant in Anna, Ohio.

Keeping the DOHC V6 compact was important, as was making it strong. Engine nerds will appreciate the forged steel crankshaft and six-bolt main caps, the forged connecting rods, the low-profile heads, and the single twin-scroll turbocharger. Naturally, it's a 24-valve arrangement with variable timing on both the intake and exhaust cams, and at peak boost, the turbo pushes 15.1 psi into the engine.

There's much more to the mill than that, but for most people, the performance is all that matters. The boosted V6 generates 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts) and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) of torque. Due to the design of that twin-scroll turbo, Acura says maximum torque is available at just 1,400 revs. We can attest to that low-end push personally, having spent time with the new Type S on track at Laguna Seca. The sports sedan has a thick, linear powerband that's lag-free. If anything, we wish it had a bit more power for its all-wheel-drive system to handle, but we found the TLX Type S to be plenty exciting as-is.

With a starting price of $52,300 ($53,325 with destination charges included), the 2021 Acura TLX Type S undercuts most of its German and Japanese competition. With models finally reaching dealerships, it will be interesting to see how buyers respond to this impressive sports sedan.