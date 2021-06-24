The Miami International Boat Show is taking a brief hiatus for 2021 (don't worry, it returns next year). But that hasn't stopped Mercedes-Benz from building another one-of-a-kind Cigarette racing boat. This year's entrant – the 13th from the company – is the gorgeous Cigarette 41-foot Nighthawk AMG Black Series, which has a whopping 2,250 horsepower (1,678 kilowatts) and design elements inspired by the brand's record-breaking GT Black Series sports car.

All that power arrives via five 4.6-liter V8 Mercury Racing 450R outboard motors, each one producing an industry-leading 450 peak propshaft hp (336 kW), which gives the boat a top speed of 90 miles per hour in open water. Managing it all is an advanced shadowing throttle system, which allows the captain to control all five engines as a group or individually.

We got a chance to spend time on the Nighthawk in the Florida Keys ahead of today's official debut – and it's every bit as fast as advertised. With 10 people on board, the speedometer readouts (one located on the bow and another located on the rearmost pillar) showed 85 miles per hour in open ocean. Even at that speed, though, the Black Series glided atop the water smoothly without feeling too harsh or bumpy.

That composed demeanor is thanks to the unique twin-step hull design with a full carbon fiber deck and a carbon fiber hardtop. Mercedes-AMG and Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener penned the exterior look, with help from the Cigarette Racing Team, which wears an eye-searing Magmabeam orange and black paint job influenced by the AMG GT Black Series sports car. There are also hand-painted AMG logos near the bow that create a unique repeating pattern.

The interior sports a combo of grey and black with orange accent stitching, tying it to the hull. The upholstery is a custom Cigarette Cool design, which dissipates heat so even dark colors can stay comfortable when exposed to sun and heat. And it works exceptionally well, even in 90-degree Florida sun. The helm has two rows with three seats each, with an L-shaped lounge at the rear of the boat, plus U-shaped seating at the bow, and a loung-like bench just in front of the center console where we spent most of our time.

Three Garmin 8617 multifunctional displays sit flush atop a central instrument panel that was CNC-cut from a solid block of aluminum. The panel resists heat and fingerprints, and it features unique LED accenting lighting that creates a floating effect at night. On top of that, passengers can enjoy their music through the Audio Marine audio system.

Mercedes doesn't list an asking price for this one-off speedboat, but the 41-foot Nighthawk series from Cigarette starts at around $800,000, and each of those five engines costs nearly $50,000 each. Add to that some Mercedes-AMG–specific touches, and well, one can only guess how much the final product costs.

If you did want to get your hands on the sports car that inspired it, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series asked $325,000 in the US, and features a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 good for 720 hp (537 kW). And we specify "asked" because much like the Cigarette boat with which is shares it name, the GT Black Series is completely sold out.